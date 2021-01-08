Georgia sees increase in average monthly nominal earnings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

In the third quarter of 2020, the average monthly nominal earnings in Georgia increased by 1.8 percent (22.4 lari) compared to the same quarter of the previous year and amounted to 1 239.5 lari, Trend reports citing National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

According to the economic activity the highest monthly earnings were observed in the following fields:

• Information and communication – 2,150.6 lari/$655.89 (increased by 9.8 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year)

• Financial and insurance activities – 2,023.6 lari/$617.16 (increased –by 6.6 percent);

• Professional, scientific and technical activities – 1,909.7 lari/$582.42 (decreased by 1.4 percent)

• Construction – 1,875.8 lari/$572.08 (decreased by 6.6 percent).

In the third quarter of 2020, the average earnings equaled 978.1 lari ($298.30) for women, while 1,472.5 lari ($449.08) for men. The annual growth of earnings amounted to 54 lari ($16.47) for women, while that decreased by 3.2 lari ($0.98) for men. In the majority of sectors of the economy, the average monthly earnings of men were higher compared to women.

In the reporting period, the average monthly earnings of hired employees in the business sector decreased by 10.4 lari ($3.17) and equaled to 1,305.9 lari ($398.27). According to the economic activity the highest monthly earnings were observed in the Information and communication (2,204.3 lari ($672.27), increased by 10.1 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year) and professional, scientific and technical activities (2,188.8 lari ($667.54), decreased by 0.1 percent).

In the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the average monthly earnings of hired employees in the non-business and financial sector increased by 88.8 lari ($27.08) and amounted to 1,130.8 lari ($344.87). According to the economic activity the highest monthly earnings were observed in the Financial and insurance activities.

