Georgia starting new stage of social assistance this year amid COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is starting a new stage of social assistance this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to him, people who have lost their jobs and have not earned a salary since December 2020 will receive 200 lari ($60.42) per month over the course of the next six months.

Finance Minister Ivane Matchavariani explained that in order for citizens to receive the 200 lari benefit, they must have worked for at least two months after January 1, 2020, through November 2020 and at the same time lost their jobs in December 2020, January 2021, or February 2021.

Moreover, socially vulnerable families (with scores of 65,000 - 100,000), as well as those families with scores of up to 100,000 who have three or more children under the age of 16, will receive 100 lari ($30.21) assistance every month for six months.

Also, 100 lari assistance will be available over the course of six months to people with disabilities under 18 and people with severe disabilities.

Gakharia noted that 610 million lari ($184.2 million) has been allocated for social support.

He noted that companies will also be supported by the state to retain employees.

Gakharia said that after November 28, 2020, when the country introduced a new phase of targeted restrictions amid the coronavirus, the country also introduced specific social support steps aimed at responding to these restrictions which were a one-time 300 lari ($90.63) assistance and said that more than 120,000 citizens benefited from the program.

Georgia supported people who were involved in sectors whose activities were suspended after November 26 amid the severe epidemiological situations in the country, including markets, shopping malls, stores, and retail business with one-time assistance of 300 lari.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356