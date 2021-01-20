Iran's export transportation costs doubles

Business 20 January 2021 10:08 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's export transportation costs doubles
Israeli pensioners party after COVID-19 booster shots
Israeli pensioners party after COVID-19 booster shots
Bombardier to overhaul Israel Railways carriages
Bombardier to overhaul Israel Railways carriages
Israel registers 5,825 new COVID-19 cases, totaling 547,689
Israel registers 5,825 new COVID-19 cases, totaling 547,689
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources discusses proposals for plastic bags Society 10:09
Iran's export transportation costs doubles Business 10:08
Greek parliament mulling IGB deal Oil&Gas 09:53
Azerbaijani ministry talks on countrywide cybersecurity ICT 09:47
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 20 Uzbekistan 09:46
Azerbaijani MFA issues statement on anniversary of 20 January tragedy Politics 09:23
Oil rise on hopes of U.S. stimulus and crude stocks drawdown Oil&Gas 09:15
Kazakhstan significantly decreases petroleum oil exports to Greece Oil&Gas 09:07
Big Azerbaijani bank’s volume of total assets down Finance 09:01
Russian and Azerbaijani sappers continue defusing mines in liberated territories (PHOTO) Politics 09:01
Over 2,000 foreigners apply for 'Remotely from Georgia' state programme Tourism 08:55
Kyrgyzstan increases number of flights to Turkey Transport 08:50
Discovery to enter Turkish market after investing in local streaming service ICT 08:27
Iran exporting Nanotech products to 50 countries Business 08:23
Zurab Pololikashvili re-elected Secretary General of UNWTO Tourism 08:10
Kazakhstan reports over 1,100 fresh COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:06
Portuguese economy minister tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 07:35
ICAO talks global reduction in passenger traffic during 2020 Transport 07:01
After Senate vote, Italy's Conte says focus now on COVID and economy Europe 06:49
U.S. agency orders Ford to recall 3 million vehicles over air bags Transport 06:05
German authorities bust suspected human trafficking gang Europe 05:18
Investments in Azerbaijan's oil sector increase Finance 05:01
Yellen tells lawmakers to 'act big' on coronavirus relief Finance 04:29
Tunisian protesters revive 'Arab Spring' chant, riots continue Other News 03:37
Germany extends lockdown to Feb. 14 on fears of COVID-19 variants Europe 02:46
Qatar's foreign minister wants Gulf Arab nations to talk with Iran Arab World 01:58
US introduces sanctions against companies and ships due to trading Venezuelan oil US 01:10
Shopping malls and fairs staff to be Covid-tested regularly Georgia 00:39
East Kazakhstan plans to vaccinate 20% of its population ICT 00:23
Azerbaijan commemorates 31st anniversary of January 20 tragedy Politics 00:01
Azerbaijan discloses foreign trade turnover volume Business 19 January 23:55
Investors pump $125 million into EV charging startup Volta Finance 19 January 23:41
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on anniversary of 20 January tragedy (PHOTO) Politics 19 January 23:09
Turkey registers 6 818 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 19 January 22:16
Georgia starts developing US-Georgia economic cooperation plan Business 19 January 22:04
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 20 Oil&Gas 19 January 22:03
International Bank of Azerbaijan's net profit declines in 2020 Finance 19 January 22:03
Kazakhstan increases imports from Sweden year-on-year Business 19 January 22:00
We propose to declare Shusha cultural capital of Turkic world in 2022 - SecGen of Turkic Council Politics 19 January 21:58
Liberation of Azerbaijani lands is not just victory for Azerbaijan, it is great victory for entire Turkic world - Turkic Council SecGen Politics 19 January 21:52
Moral and political support in such difficult time means a lot for our people - President Aliyev Politics 19 January 21:48
Brussels targets vaccinating at least 70% of EU adults by summer Europe 19 January 21:47
Shusha will see many international events - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 19 January 21:44
I think that we will all see revived cities in near future - President of Azerbaijan Politics 19 January 21:42
Turkic Council is organization that supported us most during war - President of Azerbaijan Politics 19 January 21:38
We must protect our land and rely only on our own strength - President of Azerbaijan Politics 19 January 21:36
20th century has not seen such barbarism, vandalism and destruction, deliberate destruction of cities, villages - President Aliyev Politics 19 January 21:34
Foreign journalists called Aghdam “Hiroshima of Caucasus” - President Aliyev Politics 19 January 21:26
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s securities in great demand at Baku Stock Exchange Finance 19 January 21:20
Pomegranate orchards to be planted in Azerbaijan's liberated lands Economy 19 January 20:07
Vatican responds to appeal of CMO chairman on Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 19 January 20:04
Soviet leadership tried to break will of Azerbaijani people by sending troops to Baku in 1990 - MP (VIDEO) Politics 19 January 20:01
Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan sign roadmap to intensify co-op in several spheres Politics 19 January 19:54
Azerbaijan lists documents needed for visa-free entry for Turkish citizens Politics 19 January 19:43
Azerbaijan shows footage from Chopurlu village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19 January 19:32
Russia sends additional equipment to Azerbaijan for demining liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19 January 19:02
Azerbaijan to assess possibilities for dev't of agrarian sector in its liberated lands Politics 19 January 18:57
Azerbaijan, UAE to ink final agreements on solar energy projects Oil&Gas 19 January 18:52
Azerbaijan’s Baku executive power opens tender to buy spare parts for trucks Tenders 19 January 18:27
Georgia to approve national vaccination plan Georgia 19 January 18:22
MasterCard company seeks to facilitate use of modern payment technologies in Georgia ICT 19 January 18:02
Uzbekistan’s fuel export to Tajikistan increases in 2020 Oil&Gas 19 January 18:01
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 19 January 17:58
Azerbaijan develops program for recycling old cars Society 19 January 17:50
TOP-5 trade partners of Azerbaijan in 2020 Business 19 January 17:49
Azerbaijani ministry highlights work to expand countrywide Internet traffic ICT 19 January 17:48
Economy Ministry talks main reasons for surge in Georgian Railway's expenditures Transport 19 January 17:43
State share of Uzbekistan’s enterprise on production of asphalt concrete mixtures sold via electronic auction Uzbekistan 19 January 17:42
Kazakhstan multifold decreases export of petroleum oils to Italy amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 19 January 17:41
Meeting with German experts held in Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Business 19 January 17:41
International Bank of Azerbaijan unveils 2020 total liabilities Finance 19 January 17:41
Azerbaijan presents innovative solution in field of entrepreneurship ICT 19 January 17:33
Israeli pensioners party after COVID-19 booster shots Israel 19 January 17:28
Turkmenistan’s expanded clay plant names production volume for 2020 Business 19 January 17:25
Azerbaijani ministry discusses damage to Kalbajar's flora caused by Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 19 January 17:22
Azerbaijan talks COVID-19 vaccination document for traveling abroad Society 19 January 17:21
Istanbul International Airport declared to be busiest airport in 2020 Transport 19 January 17:20
New solar panel station launched in Iran's Yazd Province Oil&Gas 19 January 17:13
IEA forecasts Azerbaijan’s 2021 oil output Oil&Gas 19 January 17:11
HSBC to axe 82 branches in UK, cut services in others Europe 19 January 17:05
Iran progresses with gas production, distribution Oil&Gas 19 January 17:03
French media reported second Karabakh War only from Armenia's viewpoint - famous photojournalist (PHOTO) Politics 19 January 17:01
Iran's budget plan aims to solve problems of low-income households Business 19 January 16:58
Kazakhstan's 2020 coal extraction volume exceeds plan Business 19 January 16:57
Netherlands slightly increase petroleum oil exports volume from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 19 January 16:57
Uzbekistan’s coal production significantly increases in 2020 Oil&Gas 19 January 16:56
Gold price down in Azerbaijan Finance 19 January 16:55
Armenia's revanchist statements against Azerbaijan threaten primarily its people - Ukrainian expert Politics 19 January 16:54
Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for commissioning Victory Road to Shusha city (PHOTO) Society 19 January 16:14
Georgia reveals revenues from tourism in 2020 Finance 19 January 16:13
Uzbekistan considers measures for expanding industrial products export Uzbekistan 19 January 16:13
Georgian Adjara boosts tangerine exports as subsidy program continues Business 19 January 16:12
IEA talks Kazakhstan's OPEC+ deal compliance says oil production remains unchanged Oil&Gas 19 January 16:12
Azerbaijan confirms 949 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 19 January 15:51
Azerbaijan's contribution allows reducing greenhouse gas emissions - minister Oil&Gas 19 January 15:49
Azerbaijan ranks with top CIS countries having least public, foreign debts in 2020 Finance 19 January 15:46
Share of Chinese goods in Azerbaijan's total imports grows markedly Business 19 January 15:45
Azerbaijan bans import of plastic bags, disposable tableware Economy 19 January 15:43
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 19 Society 19 January 15:43
Uzbekistan's MFA talks co-op plans with Turkmenistan for 2021 Business 19 January 15:41
All news