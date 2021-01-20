Iran's export transportation costs doubles
Latest
Liberation of Azerbaijani lands is not just victory for Azerbaijan, it is great victory for entire Turkic world - Turkic Council SecGen
20th century has not seen such barbarism, vandalism and destruction, deliberate destruction of cities, villages - President Aliyev
Soviet leadership tried to break will of Azerbaijani people by sending troops to Baku in 1990 - MP (VIDEO)
State share of Uzbekistan’s enterprise on production of asphalt concrete mixtures sold via electronic auction
French media reported second Karabakh War only from Armenia's viewpoint - famous photojournalist (PHOTO)