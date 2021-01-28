Azerbaijan may open trading houses in Japan and Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

In order to support the export of Azerbaijani products, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) is exploring the markets of Japan and Pakistan, Acting President of the AZPROMO, Yusif Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

Abdullayev made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the results of the activities of the AZPROMO, which operates under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

According to Abdullayev, after a complete analysis of the markets, it is planned to open trading houses in Japan and Pakistan.

Abdullayev reminded that the first Trade House of Azerbaijan was opened in May 2017 in Belarus.

AZPROMO is a joint public-private initiative created by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan in 2003 with the aim of promoting economic development by attracting foreign investment and stimulating exports in the non-oil sector.

Currently, 7 trading houses of Azerbaijan are already operating abroad.

