Brazil's coffee exports fall 9.4 pct in January 2021

Brazil, the world's leading coffee producer and exporter, exported 3,147,222 60-kilogram sacks of coffee in January this year, down 9.4 percent compared to the same month last year (3,474,252 sacks), the Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafe) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The drop follows record coffee exports in 2020.

According to a report released in Sao Paulo by the trade group, billing in the national currency (Brazilian real) increased 10.2 percent compared to January 2020 as a result of the real's devaluation against the U.S. dollar.

"We had good results in January, with an increase in billing in reals," Cecafe's president, Nicolas Rueda, said.

Taking into account the harvest period between July 2020 and January 2021, the first month of this year registered an increase of 17.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous harvest, said Rueda.

According to the report, January foreign sales were lower than the 4,388,120 60-kilo bags shipped in December.

The main destination markets for Brazilian coffee were the United States, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Japan, Colombia, Russia, Turkey, France and Canada.