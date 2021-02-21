Georgia reveals data on exports of iron products, steel to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia exported 30,419 tons of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel to Turkey totaling $11.10 million in 2020, Trend reports referring to National Statistics Office (Geostat).

On an annual basis, Georgia decreased the export of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel to Turkey by 46,256 tons.

Over the same period last year, 76,675 tons of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel were exported by Georgia to Turkey for a total amount of $28.9 million.

Turkey ranked first in Georgia’s commodity circulation in the reporting period.

In 2020, total imports from Turkey to Georgia amounted to $1.40 billion. In turn, Georgia exported goods worth $190.5 million to Turkey. The foreign trade turnover of Georgia with Turkey in the reporting period exceeded $1.5 billion, which is 14.1 percent of Georgia's total trade turnover.

The external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia amounted to $11.34 billion in 2020, 14.8 percent lower year-on-year.

The exports equaled $3.34 billion (12 percent lower), while the imports stood at $8 billion (15.9 percent lower). The negative trade balance was $4.66 billion in 2020 and its share in external trade turnover constituted 41.1 percent.

---

