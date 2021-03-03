Uzbek, Russian entrepreneurs talk export potential in several spheres

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbek and Russian entrepreneurs exchanged views on export potential and cooperation priorities within B2B meetings, Trend reports referring to the press service of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

On March 2, 2021, a round table and B2B meetings between the delegation of the Saratov region of Russia and Uzbek entrepreneurs were held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The delegation of the Saratov region included entrepreneurs from the leading enterprises of Saratov. It is noted that the main emphasis during the meetings was placed on long-term and effective cooperation with Uzbek enterprises.

It was noted at the meeting that Bioamid LLC has organized its activities in four directions, including the chemical industry, pharmaceuticals and pharmacology, agriculture and ecology. The company is a leader in the production of quality products in existing areas.

Also, negotiations were held between entrepreneurs working in more than 10 areas, including healthcare, medicine, agriculture, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals and construction.

In addition, entrepreneurs demonstrated their products and services to partners during B2B meetings and exchanged views on their export potential and cooperation priorities.

It is also reported that an export contract was signed between the Saratov company Energomashkomplekt-export and the Uzbek company Jizzakh Petroleum for the supply of valves.

Earlier it was noted that the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia in 2020 reached $5.64 billion.

