Geostat reveals volume of meat production in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Milk production increased by 5.3 percent In the 4th quarter of 2020 in Georgia compared to the same period of the previous year and it has reached 99.7 million liters, Trend reports citing National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

The annual milk production of 2020 increased by 1.9 percent compared to the results of 2019 and it amounted to 572.5 million liters.

In the 4th quarter of 2020 meat production was 5.2 percent more than in the same period of 2019 and it reached 22,200 tons.

In 2020, the annual production of meat was the same as in 2019 and it equaled 69,500 tons.

In the 4th quarter of 2020 egg production amounted to 162.6 million pieces which is 10.3 percent less than in the same period of the previous year. The annual egg production of 2020 decreased by 2.4 percent compared to 2019 and it has amounted to 645.3 million pieces.

