Georgia launches new program to support reintegration of its citizens returning from emigration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

In order to support the reintegration of Georgian citizens returning from emigration to their home country, the government of Georgia is launching a new program, Trend reports via Georgian media.

This program will benefit 200 emigrants at the first stage, announces the IDPs and Eco-migrants Agency of Georgia.

As part of the program 200 emigrants will receive 4,000 lari (about $1,203) each to find a source of income, employment or become self-employed.

Registration has already started, allowing Georgian emigrants to apply for the program, and it will continue until April 5.

There were 105,107 Georgian emigrants in 2019, according to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

