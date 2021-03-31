Azerbaijan holds auction to privatize state property

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.31

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a new auction on March 30, 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in the committee.

According to the source, 20 public property facilities, including 4 small enterprises (located in Baku and the Gusar district of Azerbaijan), 15 vehicles and 1 joint stock company have been privatized. In total, 42 bids were placed and a package of Yevlakh Kendtechizat OJSC’s shares was sold at the auction.

The source said that those wishing to participate in such auctions can not only place an electronic order for the selected object of the service but also join the online auction.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization.az portal must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the object, thereby obtaining the status of the customer. On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni