Kazakhstan, Malaysia eye closer co-op within Islamic Organization for Food Security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan and Malaysia are looking to cooperate within the Islamic Organization for Food Security, Trend reports citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The topic was discussed during the meeting between Kazakhstan’s Ambassador-Designate to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun.

During the meeting, the speaker emphasized the importance of the political and economic reforms of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev which would contribute to the economic growth.

During the discussion of the legislative framework development of Malaysia’s world-class Halal standards, the parties considered the prospects for cooperation within the Islamic Organization for Food Security, which was established on Kazakhstan’s initiative as a specialized institution of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

They also paid great attention to the economic ties’ recovery between Kazakhstan and Malaysia in the post-pandemic period.

