Manufacture of industrial products in Turkmenistan’s Balkan region increases

Business 25 April 2021 14:06 (UTC+04:00)
Manufacture of industrial products in Turkmenistan’s Balkan region increases
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 25 Society 14:11
Azerbaijan shows footage from Garagol village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 14:09
Manufacture of industrial products in Turkmenistan’s Balkan region increases Business 14:06
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to prolong security licenses via tender Tenders 14:04
Iran provides loans to export enterprises Business 14:02
Iran exports most of its saffron Business 13:56
Weapons, ammunition left by Armenian Armed Forces found in Azerbaijan's Shusha Society 13:55
Enhancing role of small and medium businesses in Azerbaijani economy - one of priorities - Agency Economy 13:48
Iran to produce large quantities of coronavirus vaccine Society 13:44
Chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament, chairman of Turkish Great National Assembly hold phone talks Politics 12:50
Bitcoin falls 1.8% to $50,270 Business 12:40
Georgia reports 966 coronavirus cases, 1,222 recoveries, 18 deaths Georgia 12:38
National Iranian Copper Industries Company increases production Business 12:10
Iran shares data on balance of bank loans Finance 12:01
Joe Biden's statement on events of 1915 may not be intended for long-term strategy - Russian political analyst Politics 11:34
Azerbaijan's MHI State Agency opens tender to purchase medical supplies Tenders 11:32
Kazakhstan’s Minister of Ecology proposes creation of Central Asian Regional Hub on climate issues Kazakhstan 11:21
US Ambassador to Ankara summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry Turkey 10:21
Iran discloses investments in free trade zones Business 10:17
Weekly review of major events in ICT sector of Azerbaijan ICT 10:01
Turkey’s home appliance sales soared in first quarter Turkey 09:58
Production of Iran Alumina Company expected to grow Business 09:44
Turkmenistan assists in sending express train from Turkey to Uzbekistan Transport 09:43
Japan to open large vaccination centers in Tokyo, Osaka Other News 09:38
Azerbaijani MoD shares footage from Aghdam's Shihbabali village (VIDEO) Politics 09:29
EBRD unveils value of current portfolio of its projects in Azerbaijan Finance 09:01
Georgia selecting international consulting company for Anaklia deep-water port Transport 09:01
Iran's GTC unveils volume of wheat purchased from farmers Business 08:56
Israel reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 837,971 in total Israel 08:55
Italy becomes 3rd EU state to fully vaccinate 5 mln people Europe 08:26
U.S. diplomatic missions in Turkey temporarily close Turkey 08:11
Iranian TPPs boost electricity generation Oil&Gas 07:40
Deaths from COVID-19 in Brazil close in on 390,000 Other News 07:09
Canada's COVID-19 hospitalization continues rising Other News 06:25
Saudi Arabia sees over $200 bln in savings from energy reforms plan - FinMin Arab World 05:46
India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling Other News 05:07
SecGen of Turkic Council condemns Biden's statement about so-called "Armenian genocide" Turkey 04:23
Turkey confirms 40,596 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 04:05
At least 27 dead in fire at Baghdad hospital for COVID patients Other News 03:25
Gaza rocket intercepted by Israel's air defense systems: Israeli army Israel 02:39
UK records another 2,061 coronavirus cases, 32 deaths Europe 02:09
11 killed in road accident in Nigeria Other News 01:14
ASEAN leaders call for constructive dialogue over Myanmar situation Other News 00:35
Uzbekistan, World Bank eye continuation of program for dev’t of entrepreneurship in Fergana Valley Uzbekistan 00:01
Statement by political parties operating in Azerbaijan regarding US President’s position on so-called “Armenian genocide” Politics 24 April 23:48
Baku seaport to handle transit medical equipment cargo for Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO) Economy 24 April 23:38
Five injured in U.S. city of New Orleans shooting US 24 April 23:25
Georgia, Romania sign Action Plan 2021-2022 Business 24 April 23:03
Azerbaijan's TOP-5 trade partners for 1Q2021 Business 24 April 23:02
Turkmen Construction Ministry opens tender for building cultural center Tenders 24 April 23:02
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 24 April 23:02
Turkish politicians condemn Joe Biden's statement Turkey 24 April 22:47
By recognizing so-called "Armenian genocide", risks and challenges for US growing – Russian expert Politics 24 April 22:28
Over 12 mln people fully vaccinated in UK: official figures Europe 24 April 22:28
Turkish Foreign Ministry denounces Biden’s statement over 1915 events Turkey 24 April 21:45
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs stress inadmissibility of falsifying history Politics 24 April 21:44
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold phone talks Politics 24 April 21:43
Recognition of so-called "Armenian genocide" to deteriorate US-Turkey relations - Russian expert Politics 24 April 21:22
Recognition of so-called "Armenian genocide" by US president to lead to destabilization of US-Turkey relations - Israeli expert Politics 24 April 21:08
Unfortunate that statement by Biden distorted historical facts about 1915 events - MFA Politics 24 April 21:03
US makes very big mistake towards Turkey - Turkish presidential administration Turkey 24 April 20:49
Iran’s Maskan Bank declares amount of loans to be allocated construction of housing Finance 24 April 20:47
Georgia, Czech Republic have great potential for cooperation in brewing industry - Ministry Business 24 April 20:47
Azerbaijan 500 ASAN Startup Program projects have great opportunities to enter world markets ICT 24 April 20:46
Exports from Iran's Golestan Province rise Business 24 April 20:46
Turkey entirely rejects US President Biden's statement on Armenian claims Turkey 24 April 20:45
Biden should call for open historical investigation of 1915 events - US expert US 24 April 20:21
Biden uses term “genocide” to describe 1915 events US 24 April 20:07
Merkel urges Germans to stick to stricter coronavirus rules Europe 24 April 19:38
Kazakh company opens tender for supply of generators Tenders 24 April 19:16
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 24 April 19:15
Malaysia receives first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines Other News 24 April 19:01
Russia records 8,828 new COVID-19 cases Russia 24 April 18:24
Georgian Dream party nominates Chairman of Georgian Parliament Georgia 24 April 17:33
Residents of eastern Turkish provinces demand opening of archives on 1915 events - media Turkey 24 April 17:28
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 25 Oil&Gas 24 April 17:25
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 24 April 17:21
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 24 Society 24 April 16:53
Azerbaijan confirms 1,676 more COVID-19 cases, 2,168 recoveries Society 24 April 16:44
Biden may drift apart decades long alliance with Ankara by recognizing so-called “Armenian genocide” – Peter Tase Turkey 24 April 16:40
India builds infrastructures for three educational institutions in Nepal’s Palpa Other News 24 April 15:56
Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils volume of loans issued to Azerbaijani gov't agencies Finance 24 April 15:01
Turkmen MFA opens tender for the supply of equipment Tenders 24 April 15:00
Russia reports 8,828 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 24 April 14:22
Iranian FM to visit Qatar and Iraq Politics 24 April 14:16
Azerbaijani MoD shares footage from Zangilan's Sharikan village (VIDEO) Politics 24 April 14:14
Iran bans flights to Pakistan and India Society 24 April 14:13
Turkish MFA shares publication regarding victims of ASALA terrorism Turkey 24 April 14:11
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 24 Society 24 April 14:10
Georgia reports 1,250 coronavirus cases for April 24 Georgia 24 April 14:08
Turkish president to pay official visit to Georgia Georgia 24 April 14:06
Time for Armenia to think about its history: who profits from so-called 'genocide'? Commentary 24 April 14:05
Recognition of so-called "Armenian genocide" not in US interests - Georgian expert Georgia 24 April 13:43
Apple to help workers get COVID-19 shots at its offices US 24 April 13:01
Georgia to do whatever it takes to avoid COVID-19 lockdown - Minister of Economy Business 24 April 12:34
Azerbaijani ambassador to Switzerland, Liechtenstein recalled Politics 24 April 12:27
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to attract exploration services Tenders 24 April 12:27
No one destroyed Christian minorities in Ottoman Empire - Russian patriarch (VIDEO) Turkey 24 April 12:26
Italy considers digitalization and modernization of gas transmission system in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 24 April 12:22
Another enterprise expanded within framework of Produce in Georgia program Business 24 April 12:00
All news