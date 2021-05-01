Turkmenistan-EAEU co-op to contribute to Eurasian economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

The establishment of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) can contribute to the dynamic course of economic processes in Eurasia, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The mentioned topic was discussed during the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The Turkmen delegation said that the country has resources that are of interest for economic cooperation with partner countries.

Thus, Turkmenistan is developing its transport and logistics infrastructure, building a network of modern highways, bridges and interchanges, and constructing the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, which has a capacity of up to 25 million tons of cargo turnover per year.

Also, together with foreign partners, railway lines, fiber-optic communication and power transmission lines were put into operation in the southern direction, to neighboring regions. Large enterprises for the production of fuel and lubricants have been built.

Despite the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Turkmenistan's GDP grew by 5.9 percent in 2020, the delegation said.

The meeting was attended by a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan and Chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The meeting was held on April 29-30 in Kazan (Russia).

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is one of the governing bodies of the EAEU.

