Georgia, Ukraine emphasize European and Euro-Atlantic integration aspirations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia and Ukraine made special emphasis on the European and Euro-Atlantic integration aspiration during the meeting of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili with his Ukrainian counterpart Denis Shmyhal in a video conference format, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The consultations focused on friendship and strategic partnership between Georgia and Ukraine based on centuries-old historical and good neighborly relations.

The Prime minister of Ukraine thanked his Georgian colleague for support of Ukraine in the international arena, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The conversation also touched upon the trade and economic relations between Georgia and Ukraine. The two PMs pledged to join efforts to develop and deepen economic cooperation between the two countries further.

The sides discussed progress made in the NATO integration process. They noted that membership of the alliance is one of the main priorities of the foreign and security policies of Ukraine and Georgia.

