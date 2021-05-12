Import of Azerbaijani products by Belarus up in 1Q2021

Business 12 May 2021 10:29 (UTC+04:00)
Import of Azerbaijani products by Belarus up in 1Q2021
Azerbaijan eyes to launch WeChat payment solution
Azerbaijan eyes to launch WeChat payment solution
Uzbekistan, Ireland consider establishing co-op in tourism sector
Uzbekistan, Ireland consider establishing co-op in tourism sector
Iran hopes Gorgan-Aktau flight to boost its tourism industry
Iran hopes Gorgan-Aktau flight to boost its tourism industry
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Snam increases technical investment by 5% Oil&Gas 10:54
Snam reveals TAP’s contribution to net income from equity investments Oil&Gas 10:44
US looking to jointly produce Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid vaccine in India, talks on with SII Other News 10:34
India's focus must be how to come out of current COVID crisis, says Canadian Envoy Other News 10:33
Import of Azerbaijani products by Belarus up in 1Q2021 Business 10:29
Kazakhstan KazMunayGas sees decrease in oil production at major fields Oil&Gas 10:29
New Covid-19 cases in India have peaked, shows Cambridge tracker Other News 10:18
US Working Closely With India On Covid Crisis: White House Official Other News 10:17
Egypt Sends 30 Tonnes Of Covid Medical Aid To India Other News 10:17
Pm Modi, Boris Johnson To Hold Virtual Summit, Uk To Ship 1000 More Ventilators To India Other News 10:15
Azerbaijan - unique space where there is interreligious harmony, cooperation, says Azerbaijani president Politics 10:02
Global oil consumption set to rise by over 2 mb/d in Q2 Oil&Gas 10:01
EIA expects Brent price to decrease in second quarter Oil&Gas 09:57
UK warns on sustainability of post-Brexit N.Ireland trade rules Europe 09:52
LNG shipments from Qatar to UAE to resume, signalling improving ties Arab World 09:50
Oil & gas contracts down in number, rise in value Oil&Gas 09:49
EIA revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum production Oil&Gas 09:33
U.S. east coast to rely on petroleum inventories before main pipeline operation resumes US 08:53
Austria, Georgia eye to implement projects in animal husbandry Business 08:16
WB to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 20 mln to purchase coronavirus vaccines Kazakhstan 08:15
Immunization with Sinovac in Georgia likely to begin in May Georgia 08:14
Iran-Pakistan border markets to be functional in few months Iran 08:14
Cyberattack steals info of one million in Turkey’s Konya Turkey 08:11
Border police deployed in some Israeli cities amid Arab riots Arab World 07:48
Pipeline outage causes U.S. gasoline supply crunch, panic buying US 06:53
Global renewable energy growth over 20 years peaks in 2020 - IEA Economy 06:18
South Korea mulls commercial use of Northern Sea Route Transport 05:25
Bahrain approves emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine — agency Arab World 04:31
Forum in New Zealand focuses on New Zealand-China economic cooperation, development opportunities Economy 03:19
WHO head claims as global COVID cases drop to 630,000 per day World 02:26
US Department of Energy retains forecast for Brent oil price at $62.3 per barrel in 2021 Oil&Gas 01:39
Samsung sees pandemic-led appliances boom extending run to rest of year Business 00:48
Next meeting on electoral reform to be held on May 14-16 Georgia 00:06
Central Bank of Azerbaijan allocates funds to support financial literacy Finance 00:05
Turkish State Mine Administration opens tender for rental of vehicles Turkey 00:04
Lending to electricity sector in Azerbaijan increases Finance 00:04
Kazakh KazMunayTeniz to buy diesel fuel via tender Tenders 11 May 23:59
Iran's Petropars Company orders equipment from local manufacturers Oil&Gas 11 May 23:58
Turkey reports over 14 400 COVID-19 cases Turkey 11 May 23:38
Some of children may be taken to Moscow for treatment after school shooting in Kazan Russia 11 May 22:57
UN chief condemns Kazan school shooting World 11 May 22:30
Gaza block collapses after Israeli strike, rocket hits Tel Aviv building Arab World 11 May 22:27
Kazakhstan supports solution of Palestinian-Israel conflict by peaceful means Kazakhstan 11 May 21:39
Georgia likely to receive Novavax and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in July Georgia 11 May 21:37
Kazakhstan’s liquids production down in March - OPEC Oil&Gas 11 May 21:35
COVID-19 cases decrease in 80 provinces in a week Turkey 11 May 21:34
Iran, Afghanistan discuss Afghan peace process Iran 11 May 21:30
Israeli PM says to increase strikes against Gaza militants Israel 11 May 21:25
Arab FMs kick off emergency meeting on Jerusalem tensions Arab World 11 May 21:24
Hamas and Israel step up attacks as Jerusalem unrest ignites Gaza Arab World 11 May 21:21
No need to evacuate people injured in Kazan school shooting to Moscow Russia 11 May 21:01
Сompetition season of 2021 successfully started - European Gymnastics President Society 11 May 20:35
Identification of victims in Kazan school shooting completed Russia 11 May 20:25
26 COVID-19 patients dead allegedly due to oxygen shortage in India's Goa Other News 11 May 20:16
Japan's COVID-19 patients in "serious condition" hit fresh record high Other News 11 May 19:28
Azerbaijani president, first lady express condolences to president of Tatarstan Politics 11 May 18:35
President Aliyev expresses condolences to Russian counterpart Politics 11 May 18:28
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 12 Oil&Gas 11 May 17:58
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 11 May 17:35
Foreign investors waiting for decision related to FATF in Iran – official Finance 11 May 17:32
Azerbaijani journalists view State Border Service's Military Hospital in liberated Gubadly (PHOTO) Society 11 May 17:32
Demand for OPEC crude in 2021 revised up Oil&Gas 11 May 17:31
Turkish export of electrical goods to Azerbaijan drops Turkey 11 May 17:29
Shares of Kazakhstan's KAZ Minerals delisted from stock exchange Finance 11 May 17:28
Export Development Bank of Iran to provide loans to startup companies Finance 11 May 17:19
Data on cargo shipment through Turkish Kocaeli port over 1Q2021 revealed Turkey 11 May 17:19
Kazakhstan reports increase in new housing prices Business 11 May 17:18
Azerbaijan's ADIF continues compensating depositors of closed banks Finance 11 May 17:17
Turkey sees increase in cement exports to Georgia Turkey 11 May 17:17
Cargo movements in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port increase Transport 11 May 17:16
OPEC marks increase in Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil exports Oil&Gas 11 May 17:08
Guaranteed wheat purchasing from farmers in Iran continues Business 11 May 17:01
Iran to inaugurate new airport in Kurdistan Province Transport 11 May 17:00
Iran to build new factory at Amirabad port Business 11 May 16:58
OPEC revises up forecasts for Azerbaijan’s liquids supplies in 2021 Oil&Gas 11 May 16:50
Azerbaijan reveals number of vaccinated citizens for May 11 Society 11 May 16:48
Azerbaijan confirms 514 more COVID-19 cases, 1,306 recoveries Society 11 May 16:44
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 11 Society 11 May 16:40
Iran’s PMO unveils volume of cargo transportation via Abadan Port Transport 11 May 16:40
Iran shares unemployment data Business 11 May 16:39
Georgia export to Germany increased by 40% Georgia 11 May 16:30
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan eye accelerating implementation of roadmap for industrial co-op Uzbekistan 11 May 16:11
FDA to attract funds to support reforms in Uzbekistan Finance 11 May 16:11
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for spares for gas pumping units Tenders 11 May 16:10
Iran starts mass production of coronavirus vaccine Society 11 May 15:51
Russia boosts steel imports from Turkey Turkey 11 May 15:51
Volume of cargo shipment via Turkish Karabiga port in 1Q2021 revealed Turkey 11 May 15:51
Renewables to account for 90% of total global power capacity increases in 2021-2022 Oil&Gas 11 May 15:47
Annual renewable capacity additions reach highest level since 1999 Oil&Gas 11 May 15:20
Oil dips as pipeline outage fears ease, India weighs Oil&Gas 11 May 15:17
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Azerbaijan just a few days ago, more significant shipments expected later this month - Russian FM Politics 11 May 14:33
Statements reeking of revanchism, are very dangerous, first of all for Armenian side - President Aliyev Politics 11 May 14:32
Restriction on movement likely to ease in late May in Georgia Georgia 11 May 14:31
Since end of hostilities, we transferred all prisoners of war - President Aliyev Politics 11 May 14:28
Azerbaijan shows goodwill in matters related to humanitarian issues - President Aliyev Politics 11 May 14:26
Post-conflict situation, of course, dictates need for closer contacts at all levels - President Aliyev Politics 11 May 14:21
Heroization of Nazism in all its forms - unacceptable - Azerbaijan FM Politics 11 May 14:16
Gaza escalation weighs on shekel Israel 11 May 14:14
Issue of unblocking transport in region must be prioritized - Azerbaijani FM Politics 11 May 14:10
Humanitarian issues must be resolved as quickly as possible - Russian FM Politics 11 May 14:06
All news