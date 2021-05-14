Georgia updates environmental targets with support from EU4Climate project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has updated its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) with the support of the EU's EU4Climate project, promising to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The government of the country on May 5 submitted new NDCs to the register of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Georgia has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 35 percent below its 1990 baseline by 2030.

Emissions are projected to be 15 percent below the benchmark in the transport sector, power generation and transmission, 10 percent in the forestry sector, and 5 percent in industry.

Georgia's new commitment to tackling climate change involves a shift towards low-carbon approaches in the construction, waste management and agriculture sectors.

By updating the NDC, Georgia reaffirmed its commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to keep the increase in global average temperature well below 2 degrees Celsius.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356