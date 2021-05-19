Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for dev't of perfume factory on-site of Kazakh FEZ

Business 19 May 2021 16:22 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discussed the prospects for the development of a perfume factory on May 18, 2021, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan.

As reported, the factory is being built with the attraction of Azerbaijani investments in the territory of the Astana-Technopolis Free Economic Zone (FEZ).

According to the embassy, the event was attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov, the leadership of the FEZ and QazIndustry JSC.

"The possibilities and prospects for the development of a perfume factory, as well as the possibility of implementing other projects on the part of Azerbaijani investors in this territory, were discussed during the meeting," the statement said.

After the end of the meeting, an inspection of the enterprise was carried out to view the progress of construction.

