Russia allows railway import of apples, tomatoes from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control (Rosselkhoznadzor) decided to allow the import of apples and tomatoes from Azerbaijan to Russia by rail from June 15, Trend reports referring to a source in Rosselkhoznadzor.

According to the source, such a decision was made following the results of the negotiations between Sergey Dankvert, head of Rosselkhoznadzor, and Goshgar Tahmazli, chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency (FSA), held on June 10 and 11.

As reported, the supplies were allowed to 31 tomato- and 24 apple-producing companies operating in Azerbaijan.

The decision was made on the basis of materials provided by the FSA and under its guarantees.

Transportation of the goods will be carried out with full traceability, accompanied by phytosanitary certificates. Each railroad car will be allowed to transport only one type of product from one manufacturer.

It’s planned to start container transportation of apples and tomatoes from Azerbaijan to Russia from October 1, 2021.

The restrictions on the supply of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan were introduced on December 10, 2020, due to the systematic revealing of the South American tomato moth and the eastern moth, which are dangerous for agricultural production. Later, Rosselkhoznadzor lifted the ban for some Azerbaijani enterprises.

