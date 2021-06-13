Italy leading exporter of sturgeon, salmon caviar to Georgia

13 June 2021
Italy leading exporter of sturgeon, salmon caviar to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia bought 36.8 tons of sturgeon/salmon caviar and its substitutes worth $739,500 in 2020, Trend reports referring to the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

This figure is reduced by 31.7 percent compared to 2019 imports ($1.1 million - 48.8 tons).

The share of sturgeon caviar in imported goods was $77,900 in 2020, while in 2019 - $94,500.

As for salmon caviar and its substitutes, last year country spent $66,600 to buy 36.6 tons of products.

Georgia bought sturgeon caviar mainly from Italy ($68,000), Latvia ($3,800), China ($3,6000) and Germany ($2,400), as for the salmon caviar and its substitutes, the main import market is Russia:

1. Russia - $477,700;
2. Belarus - $84,900;
3. Ukraine - $55,800;
4. US - $17,900;
5. Germany - $14,100;
6. France - $6,000;
7. Moldova - $5,200.

---

