Georgian exports of knitwear to Turkey up

Georgia exported 751.5 tons of knitted goods to Turkey for a total amount of $23.2 million from January through April 2021, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

From January through April last year, 383.8 tons of knitted goods totaling $11.2 million were exported from Georgia to Turkey.

Georgia exported 381.2 tons of men's or boys' suits, ensembles, trousers, knitted or crocheted goods, to Turkey for a total amount of $9.54 million.

In turn, in the reporting period, Georgia imported 646.8 tons of textile, including dress patterns from Turkey for a total amount of $16.3 million.

In four months last year, 423.9 tons of textile, including dress patterns were imported by Georgia from Turkey for a total of $10.5 million.

From January through April 2021, total imports from Turkey to Georgia amounted to $490.4 million. In turn, Georgia exported goods worth $104.4 million to Turkey.

The foreign trade turnover of Georgia with Turkey in the reporting period exceeded $594.4 million, which is 15.1 percent of Georgia's total trade turnover.

