ICIEC signes MoU with Uzbekistan Investment Promotion Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uzbekistan Investment Promotion Agency (UzIPA), Trend reports citing press service of ICIEC.

The MoU provides a general framework to facilitate cooperation between ICIEC and UzIPA to promote foreign investments that contribute to economic and social development in the Republic of Uzbekistan. The MoU outlines that ICIEC and UzIPA will promote their services to foreign investors, highlighting ICIEC’s risk mitigation and credit enhancement capacity, as well as UzIPA’s added value with the aim to encourage an increased flow of investments into the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The MoU also enhances information exchange efforts between the participating institutions, especially regarding any investment climate reforms and foreign investment plans in the country. Included in the MoU are opportunities for joint visits and workshops on areas of cooperation, technical assistance, training, capacity building and contribution of knowledge resources.

The partnership between ICIEC and UzIPA follows the signing of a Partnership Strategy for 2018-2021 between the Government of Uzbekistan and ICIEC’s parent organization, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

ICIEC is seeking to enhance its presence in Central Asia. As one of ICIEC’s 47 Member Countries, Uzbekistan is relatively a country with great potential for trade and investment, sitting in a strategic position between China and Europe and containing abundant natural resources. Late in 2020, ICIEC signed a MoU with the Uzbekistan National Export-Import Insurance Company (UzIPA) to extend the capacity of their insurance coverage, creating opportunity for larger trade transactions and development projects in Uzbekistan.

“This agreement seeks to deepen further the vibrant and growing relationship between ICIEC and the Republic of Uzbekistan” says ICIEC CEO, Oussama Kaissi, “FDI is an essential part of economic growth and acts as a catalyst for sustainable development in our Member Countries. We’re very excited to work with UzIPA and promote Uzbekistan as a premier destination for foreign investors.”



The signing ceremony of a MoU with the UzIPA will take place during the IsDB Group annual meetings to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in September 2021.

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. ICIEC was established in 1994 to strengthen the economic relations between member countries of the OIC. ICIEC’s vision is to be recognized as the preferred enabler of trade and investment for sustainable economic development in Member Countries. Its mission is to facilitate trade and investment between member countries and the world through the provision of Shariah compliant risk mitigation tools and financial solutions.