EU to help Georgia strengthen economic situation after COVID-19 crisis

The EU is ready to help Georgia strengthen the economic situation after the COVID-19 crisis, said EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

The EU is ready to mobilize 17 billion euros for economic recovery in the Eastern Partnership countries, he said.

“A few days ago we presented a very ambitious economic and investment plan for the Eastern Neighborhood countries in the European Union. We are ready to mobilize 17 billion euros to restore the economic situation in this region, the Eastern Neighborhood region. Some 2.3 billion euros will be provided in the form of grants, and the rest in the form of projects and investments attracted from international financial institutions, the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, he said.

The EU's goal is to help these countries improve their economic and social situation and help Georgia to strengthen the economic situation after the economic crisis.

“We worked on this with the Georgian government, and with the previous government, and with this government, to set priorities, identify the main problems in the country. Five innovative initiatives created for Georgia are the result of this cooperation,” Varhelyi said.

The visit of the European Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement to Georgia is an important demonstration of support for our country, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a joint press conference after a personal meeting with the EU commissioner.

