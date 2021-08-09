Georgia shares data on main export products to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia exported 20,828 tons of wine to Russia for a total amount of $59.7 million from January through June 2021, Trend reports referring to the Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

In the reporting period, Georgia exported 54,639 tons of ferroalloys worth $72.9 million to Russia. Over the same period last year, 49,310 tons of ferroalloys totaling $49.4 million were exported from Georgia to Russia.

Meanwhile, 54,272 tons of natural, mineral and aerated waters worth $30.8 million were exported from Georgia to Russia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported 3,629 tons of alcoholic beverages in the amount of $15.7 million to Russia. In the reporting period of 2020, the export of alcoholic beverages from Georgia to Russia amounted to 2,958 tons, totaling $14.1 million.

Georgia exported 18,460 tons of water, mineral and aerated waters, containing added sugar to Russia for a total amount of $12.9 million in the reporting period.

From January through June 2021, the foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $729.8 million, which comprises 11.8 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $263.7 million to the Russian market, which is 14 percent of total exports.

Meanwhile, Russian exported products worth $466.05 million to Georgia.

