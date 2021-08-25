British trade commissioner for China urges smart technology collaboration

The British trade commissioner for China has called for smart technology collaboration between the countries to increase productivity and meet global challenges, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We see great roles that smart technology play in various sectors whether it is artificial intelligence, education, health, climate change, and agriculture, etc., in the past two years when the world has been under COVID-19," John Edwards said.

The common trend of digitalization in both countries will generate significant trade and investment opportunities for the tech sector in the long term, Edwards said.

There are nearly 50 British companies exhibiting at the UK Pavilion, joining the "UK Now" Roadshow and the Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Forum to share expertise, exchange ideas and forge partnerships at the Smart China Expo 2021.

The three-day expo opened Monday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, attracting more than 600 companies from 31 countries and regions for online or offline exhibitions.

As an open trading economy, the UK will continue to pursue positive economic relations with China, including deeper trade links and more Chinese investment in the UK, Edwards added.