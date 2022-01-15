Iran begins new round of economic ties with Syria
TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.15
Trend:
Iran is starting a new round of economic and civil agreements with Syria without delay, said the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Trend reports citing IRNA.
The Iranian government is serious about promoting economic and commercial cooperation with Syria, Rostam Ghasemi noted.
There would be various talks about industry, construction, and infrastructure between the two countries, he indicated.
Ghasemi, the head of the Iran-Syria Joint Economic Commission, held a meeting with President Bashar Assad and senior officials including ministers of economy, transportation, housing, and the head of the Central Bank of Syria.
