USAID eager to partner with Turkmenistan on low carbon development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

USAID (United States Agency for International Development) plans to collaborate with Turkmenistan to analyze and recommend strategies for a clean energy transition, based on a recent decision by the government of Turkmenistan to develop a low-carbon pathway in accordance with the Paris Agreement, USAID told Trend.

"Under the USAID Power Central Asia Activity, USAID has the necessary resources to partner with the government of Turkmenistan on a low carbon development strategy for Turkmenistan. USAID looks forward to hearing back from the government of Turkmenistan about its priorities and potential areas of cooperation," USAID said.

According to the information, Turkmenistan’s current power sector development policies have the goal of modernizing and expanding electric infrastructure.

"As a result, power generation has increased at an average annual rate of 3.3 percent. This increase is nearly entirely due to new gas-fired power plants," USAID said.

In addition, USAID plans to analyze the existing regulatory environment, identify opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and recommend a low-carbon roadmap to the government of Turkmenistan. This work can also be presented to the private sector, research institutions, and other interested stakeholders.