Kazakhstan boosts manufacturing of passenger cars

A total of 80,679 passenger cars were manufactured in Kazakhstan from January through December 2021, which is 24 percent more than during the same period of 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

In turn, passenger car production in December alone amounted to 12,351 cars, which also is 92.1 percent more than in December 2020.

The number of cargo vehicles manufactured in Kazakhstan during the reporting period stood at 10,647 vehicles (1,442 in December), of specialized vehicles at 377 (74 in December).

Furthermore, the number of trailers, semi-trailers, and containers manufactured in December 2021 amounted to 95, which is 56.4 percent less than in December 2020. The number of trailers, semi-trailers, and containers manufactured over the reporting period stood at 731 vehicles, which is 69.6 percent less than during the same period of last year.

In turn, spare parts for vehicle output amounted to 139,149 during 2021 and 30,180 in December 2021, which is 81.1 percent and 2.3 times more respectively than during the same period of 2020.

A total of 41 diesel locomotives were also manufactured in Kazakhstan over 2021, and five in December alone.

