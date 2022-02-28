Ashgabat and Ankara emphasize huge potential for future cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Turkey emphasized the huge potential for future cooperation by attracting leading Turkish enterprises interested in operating in the Turkmen market, Trend reports citing the Nebit-Gaz electronic newspaper.

This was mentioned during a phone conversation between Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It was noted that the long-term successful activity of Turkish companies in Turkmenistan, engaged in implementation of infrastructure projects in energy sector, textile industry, healthcare, and other industries, facilitates the strengthening of cooperation.

Noting the positive dynamics of trade and economic ties, the sides emphasized the importance of further expanding partnerships in various areas.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that cooperation between the two countries has reached a qualitatively new level in recent years and is currently developing dynamically in a wide range of areas.

This year Turkmenistan and Turkey are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations, with cooperation expanding in various directions.

The volume of trade between the two countries increased 226 times from 47.5 million in 1992 to $1.7 billion in 2021.

Turkish construction companies have implemented 1,061 projects worth $50 billion in Turkmenistan so far.