Iranian president issues decree to support auto industry

TEHRAN, Iran, Mar.3

Trend:

Iranian President has issued a decree to promote the auto industry and improve the quality of domestic vehicles, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The presidential decree includes eight orders that would include a 50 percent increase of auto production in the new Iranian year (started March 21, 2022), providing modern mechanisms for auto production.

According to the presidential decree, automakers should produce and distribute three new car models in the new Iranian year alongside electric cars.

Automakers should deliver their vehicles from warehouses to the market in the next two months. The obstacles for the import of auto parts should be resolved.

The presold vehicles will be delivered to the customer and the lottery for auto sale will be gradually removed. Automakers should avoid using low-quality, fake or smuggled parts in an auto montage.

The president has ordered the renovation of public transportation so at least 20,000 old vehicles (tow, truck, bus, and minibus) will be replaced by new cars.