Azerbaijani Credit Guarantee Fund announces margin of banks on mortgage loans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Azerbaijani banks' maximum margin on conventional mortgage loans is four percent, Director of the Mortgage Loans Department of Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund Rasim Abdullayev said during media training, Trend reports.

According to Abdullayev, the margin on concessional loans is three percent.

"The value of the fund's attracted funds is three percent at ordinary interest, and one percent is the margin determined by the fund," he added.

The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund was established following the Presidential Decree in 2017 through the reorganization and merger of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund OJSC and Azerbaijan Credit Guarantee Fund OJSC.