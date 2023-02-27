Azerbaijani small businesses to sell products in more retail chains, thanks to state support (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. An agreement has been reached on expanding the possibility of selling products manufactured by micro and small businesses in Azerbaijani retail chains, Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

According to the agency, for this purpose permanent outlets have been established in three malls, belonging to the Bravo supermarket chain.

Currently, these outlets sell tea, cold-pressed oils, water and soft drinks, flour, spices, honey, coffee, vinegar, dried fruits, canned food and other products produced by about 10 micro and small businesses.

