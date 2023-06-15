Value of non-oil trade turnover between Iran, Turkmenistan exceeds $70M

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Turkmenistan amounted to 199,000 tons worth approximately $70.6 million for the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through May 21, 2023), Trend reports.

The trade turnover between the two countries for the reporting period increased by 10.5 percent in value, while decreasing by 18.6 percent in volume compared to the same period in the last Iranian year.

Meanwhile, in the same period of last year, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Turkmenistan stood at about 245,000 tons worth approximately $63.9 million.

The main goods traded between the two countries for the reporting period were agricultural and food products, industrial products, transformers, water conditioners, petrochemical products, petroleum coke, cotton, cloth, and etc.

Alone in the 2nd month of the current Iranian year (April 21 through May 21, 2023), the trade turnover between the two countries was 108,000 tons worth approximately $40.9 million.

In total, the value of Iran's non-oil trade turnover amounted to 25.7 million tons worth approximately $15.5 billion within the first two months of the current Iranian year.

Overall, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Turkmenistan amounted to more than 1.3 million tons worth approximately $488 million for the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023).

This is an increase of 32 percent in value, while a decrease of 6.4 percent in volume compared to the preceding year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).

