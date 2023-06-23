Iran’s non-oil exports to Turkmenistan up in value

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Iran exported 192,000 tons of non-oil products worth approximately $63.9 million to Turkmenistan, during the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through May 21, 2023), Trend reports.

Within 2 months, Iran's non-oil exports to Turkmenistan increased by 9.02 percent in value, while decreasing by 17.2 percent in volume compared to the same period in the last year.

So, the exports stood at 232,000 tons worth $58.6 million in the same period of the last Iranian year.

Iran mainly exported agricultural and food products, industrial products, transformers, water conditioners, petrochemical products, etc. to Turkmenistan during the mentioned period.

Meanwhile, in the 2nd month of the current Iranian alone (April 21 through May 21, 2023), Iran's non-oil exports to Turkmenistan amounted to 104,000 tons worth approximately $37 million.

Overall, Iran exported 21 million tons of non-oil products worth $7.51 billion within the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through May 21, 2023).

This is an increase of 12.3 percent in value, while a decrease of 13.7 percent in volume compared to the same period in the last Iranian year.

