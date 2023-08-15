Amount of funds to be invested in Azerbaijan's largest industrial park announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. In the near future, 386 million manat ($227 million) is expected to be invested in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Economic Zones Development Agency, more than 2,000 permanent jobs will be created as a result of this.

Four more residents plan to start their activities in the industrial park this year. Today, 37 entities with a total investment of more than 5.7 billion manat ($3.35 billion) have the status of residents of the industrial park. 20 of them are already doing business.

The products of the residents of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park are exported to the markets of 60 countries of the world. In total, residents sold products worth more than 8.67 billion manat ($5.10 billion), and more than 3.12 billion manat ($1.84 billion) accounted for exports.

Products manufactured in the industrial park are exported to Türkiye, Japan, USA, Canada, Italy, China, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Taiwan, Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Finland, the Netherlands, Macedonia, Lithuania, Austria, Estonia, Denmark, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil, Egypt, UAE, Lebanon, Iraq and other countries.