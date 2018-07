Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan state company SOCAR-AQS has won a tender for implementation of drilling work in Bangladesh, CEO of the company Ramin Isayev said at the event, dedicated to the signing of an agreement on the establishment of a joint venture with the British KCA Deutag company.

He noted that, the first two phases of work under the contract have already been completed.

Story still developing

