Snam, IP agree to build 26 new natgas refueling plants in Italy

Snam and IP have agreed to construct an initial 26 new natural gas refueling plants, which will open across IP’s distribution network in Italy in 2020, Trend reports citing Snam.

“The new openings comprise the first phase of the 2018 framework agreement between IP and Snam to build up to 200 new methane stations in Italy. The initiative is part of the companies’ commitment to promoting sustainable mobility,” reads a message from the company.

Snam and IP have jointly identified the fueling stations with IP branded fuel, at which they will install methane supply for cars (CNG, compressed natural gas). Two of these stations (in Veneto and in Emilia-Romagna) will also supply LNG (liquefied natural gas) for heavy vehicles.

Reportedly, of the 26 new plants, 6 will be built in Lazio, 5 in Lombardy, 5 in Tuscany, 2 in Emilia-Romagna, 2 in Veneto, one in Abruzzo, one in Calabria, one in the Marche, one in Piedmont, one in Puglia and one in Puglia in Umbria, mostly along highways.

“This initiative is a significant growth opportunity for IP, consistent with the company’s vision to innovate and provide a multi-energy offer, from diesel to petrol, gas and ultrafast electricity. The new stations add to the 46 existing methane stations on the IP network, demonstrating a concrete contribution to the construction of the infrastructure supporting the country’s transition to sustainable mobility. The investment in new LNG stations in particular represents an important step for the network’s ability to support heavy gas transportation,” said the company.

