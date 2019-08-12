Global oil & gas industry’s total contract value up by 79%

12 August 2019 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Oil extraction to be launched on new field in Kazakh sector of Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 29 July 11:27
USA supplies of oil exceed demand, while OPEC prepares for next meeting
Business 27 June 16:05
Iran runs oil extraction plan in Ilam province with Russian contractors
Business 27 June 13:41
Era of high oil prices over - Azerbaijani expert
Commentary 10 June 13:52
International corporation to fund dev't Kazakhstan's fruit gardens
Economy 15 May 12:13
Dutch envoy: Europe's private companies should be supported in Iran’s oil & gas sector
Oil&Gas 3 May 09:42
Latest
Second Caspian Economic Forum to be held in Astrakhan
Turkmenistan 11:55
Several agreements signed within Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 11:52
Illegal immigrants from Iran, Afghanistan detained in Turkey
Turkey 11:17
Renewable energy may be used for agriculture dev't in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:12
TOP-20 Azerbaijani banks in terms of interest income
Finance 11:03
Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 5-9
Oil&Gas 11:03
Iran's East Azerbaijan province expands ties with neighbors
Iran 10:45
Turkmenistan discloses data on state budget execution
Finance 10:24
IBRD’s investment portfolio increases by $7B
Finance 10:18