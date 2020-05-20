Over 50 companies apply to take part in Uzbekistan's wind energy tender

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Some 70 companies and consortia from 30 countries have applied for participation in the tender for the construction of a wind power plant (WPP) with a capacity of 100 MW in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

The winners of the tender will participate in the development, financing, construction, ownership and operation of facilities within the framework of this project.

"The first tender for the wind energy project will be implemented with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development under a cooperation agreement, the ultimate goal of which is the construction of wind farms with a total capacity of 1 GW," the message said.

The tender will be held in two stages, including qualification and consideration of technical and commercial proposals.

The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan announced the launch of the first tender for construction of a wind power plant, April 15, 2020. The bids were accepted until May 13, 2020.

The site for construction of this wind power plant was selected in the Karauzyak District of Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic.

In general, in the next 10 years it is planned to deploy cost-effective and environmentally friendly wind power plants with a total capacity of up to three GW to meet the growing demand for electricity in the country.

