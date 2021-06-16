Azerbaijan, Israel discuss energy projects in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Azerbaijan and Israel discussed energy projects in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov received Israeli Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek.

The prospects for further development of cooperation in the energy sector were discussed at the meeting.

Israel is an important partner for Azerbaijan. A big part of Israel's oil import accounts for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is a country of great importance in terms of Israel's energy security.

The information on future plans and projects being implemented in Azerbaijan in the energy sector, including those in the liberated territories was given.

The potential for cooperation with Israeli companies with advanced experience and technologies in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency was stressed.

The importance of encouraging the participation of Israeli companies in auctions for renewable energy sources to be organized in Azerbaijan in the future was emphasized.

