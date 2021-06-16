Azerbaijan, Israel discuss energy projects in liberated lands

Oil&Gas 16 June 2021 19:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss energy projects in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Israel discussed energy projects in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov received Israeli Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek.

The prospects for further development of cooperation in the energy sector were discussed at the meeting.

Israel is an important partner for Azerbaijan. A big part of Israel's oil import accounts for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is a country of great importance in terms of Israel's energy security.

The information on future plans and projects being implemented in Azerbaijan in the energy sector, including those in the liberated territories was given.

The potential for cooperation with Israeli companies with advanced experience and technologies in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency was stressed.

The importance of encouraging the participation of Israeli companies in auctions for renewable energy sources to be organized in Azerbaijan in the future was emphasized.

-----

Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekneftegaz improves technology infrastructure at Gazli oil and gas production dep’t
Uzbekneftegaz improves technology infrastructure at Gazli oil and gas production dep’t
UAE proposes project on creation of environmental innovation in Aral Sea region
UAE proposes project on creation of environmental innovation in Aral Sea region
Uzbek agro-industrial agency to buy tractor via tender
Uzbek agro-industrial agency to buy tractor via tender
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey-Wales game kicks off in Baku as part of UEFA EURO 2020 Society 20:00
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss energy projects in liberated lands Oil&Gas 19:50
Fans preparing to watch Turkey vs Wales football match at Baku Olympic Stadium (PHOTO) Society 19:37
Azerbaijan played important role in ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan – US ambassador Politics 19:34
Shusha Declaration will go down in history as exemplary document - Turkic Council Politics 19:08
Azerbaijan discloses volume of cargo transported via vehicles since early 2021 Transport 19:08
Dinner organized on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President Erdogan, his wife (PHOTO) Politics 17:43
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on June 16 Society 17:41
Citizens of several countries to soon be able to visit Azerbaijan Society 17:41
Iran to deliver more housing units - Plan and Budget Organization Business 17:39
Kyrgyzstan, Qatar discuss issues of further enhanced cooperation Kyrgyzstan 17:39
Azerbaijan confirms 27 more COVID-19 cases, 162 recoveries Society 17:37
Iran's IKAC shares details on future airport terminal Business 17:34
UEFA president arrives in Baku Azerbaijan 17:31
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala acquires 60% stake in Saudi, UAE healthcare provider Arab World 17:26
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company shares production data Oil&Gas 17:25
Iran shares data on value of GDP in mining sector Finance 17:25
Value of Iran's exports from Gilan Province rises Business 17:25
WalkMe prices Nasdaq IPO at $2.6b valuation Israel 17:23
Azerbaijan, itself, ensured implementation of UN Security Council resolutions of 1993 - President Aliyev Politics 17:23
Afghan ambassador notes importance of Azerbaijan in ensuring peace in Afghanistan Politics 17:23
We would like to see companies from brotherly OIC countries participate in reconstruction process of liberated territories - Azerbaijani president Politics 17:22
We observe attempts by Armenia to strengthen its relations with Islamic countries - Azerbaijani president Politics 17:21
We reiterate our call upon developed countries, international donor organizations to providing necessary financial assistance to developing countries - President Aliyev Politics 17:21
Over 80 resolutions have been adopted by OIC condemning aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17:20
EU approves Portugal's recovery plan, first grants seen in July Europe 17:16
Putin-Biden talks begin in private behind closed doors Russia 17:05
Turkish president visits grave of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 16:53
Recent appointments in bp Azerbaijan leadership Society 16:48
Erdogan discusses opportunities of unblocking Zangezur corridor Politics 16:44
Russia lifts restrictions on tomatoes import for several more Azerbaijani enterprises Business 16:36
Another candidate withdraws his candidacy for presidential election in Iran Politics 16:28
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 16:28
Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation presents "Cultural Heritage of Karabakh" book (PHOTO) Society 16:25
NATO supports territorial integrity of South Caucasus Politics 16:21
NATO thanks Azerbaijan for its peacekeeping co-op in Afghanistan Politics 16:16
Shusha to become cultural capital of Turkic world -Turkish president Politics 16:15
Importance of Azerbaijan's victory to be realized over time - President Erdogan Politics 16:12
Bread price to increase in Georgia Business 16:09
Iran sees increase in exports from Genaveh port Business 16:09
Volume of remittances in Georgia up Finance 16:08
Exports of Iranian major steel companies climb Business 16:08
Azerbaijan names cities with high demand for transport evacuation services Economy 16:07
Azerbaijani liberated lands to be restored - Turkish president Politics 16:03
Azerbaijan using NAM platform to ensure global security - Assistant to president Politics 15:59
Former Azerbaijani captive talks about his Armenian neighbor who severely tortured captives in Shusha prison Society 15:59
Biden arrives at Villa La Grange to take part in Russia-US summit US 15:58
UN, Azerbaijan discuss opportunities for expanding co-op Business 15:58
Russia to launch additional flights from Samara to Baku Transport 15:52
Let whole world know that Turkey to be always close to Azerbaijan – Erdogan Politics 15:51
Current ties between Azerbaijan and NATO more important than ever - Svante Cornell Politics 15:44
Azerbaijani president’s statement presented at 2nd OIC Summit on Science and Technology in video format (VIDEO) Politics 15:42
Georgian Geoflower company launches manufacturing of new product Business 15:42
Turkish President Erdogan addresses Azerbaijani parliament's special session (VIDEO) Politics 15:41
New power substations under construction in Azerbaijan's liberated districts - Azerenerji (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 15:34
Azerbaijan welcomes NATO's role in ensuring int’l security - assistant to president Politics 15:31
UK inflation hits 2.1%, vaults past Bank of England target Europe 15:30
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover continues to grow Business 15:26
Azerbaijan takes active initiatives to develop relations with other countries – Assistant to president Politics 15:12
Value of GDP in Iran's agricultural sector up Finance 15:11
Value of GDP in Iran's oil sector increases Finance 15:11
Iran positive to reach bigger figures in food exports within next 5 years Business 15:03
Iranian Minister talks expansion of economic cooperation with Syria Business 14:59
Most of construction work completed on 'Victory Road' to liberated Shusha in Karabakh (PHOTO) Transport 14:58
Azerbaijan discloses volume of cargo transported via sea in 2021 Transport 14:57
Plant for production of COVID-19 vaccine under construction in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 14:47
Georgia sees increase in average monthly nominal earnings Finance 14:43
Turkey wants to see South Caucasus as region of peace and stability - Foreign Ministry Politics 14:38
Azerbaijan publishes 5M2021 oil export figures Oil&Gas 14:29
Trial begins in Baku over several Armenians who committed terror in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 14:22
Tajik authorities continue denying presence of COVID-19 in Tajikistan Tajikistan 14:21
Public debt of Kyrgyzstan amounts to USD 4 bln 933 mln Kyrgyzstan 14:19
Azerbaijan's 5M2021 natural gas exports show sharp increase Oil&Gas 14:17
Turkmenistan conducting exploration work for rational use of old deposits Oil&Gas 14:12
World needs to reduce emissions by 8% each year, says DNV GL Oil&Gas 14:12
Nova Resources B.V. acquires remaining KAZ Minerals Shares Business 14:10
Armenians forced us to dig up remains from graves - ex-Azerbaijani captive Azerbaijan 14:01
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 16 Society 13:56
Abu Dhabi's ADQ invests in Indian learning startup Byju's Arab World 13:52
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (June 7-June 11) Finance 13:49
Armenian war criminal Mkrtychyan tortured captives with red-hot ramrod - Former Azerbaijani captive Society 13:48
USAID promotes agricultural dev’t in Turkmenistan Business 13:38
Armenians forced captives to eat soil in Shusha - Former Azerbaijani captive Society 13:28
Step by step, we are approaching goal of bringing our turnover to $15 billion in 2023 - Erdogan Politics 13:26
We call on everyone who has influence in region to accept Victory of Azerbaijani people and look to future - Turkish president Politics 13:20
Exhibition organized in Azerbaijan's Guba on 100th anniversary of great physician (PHOTO Society 13:20
Georgia reports 811 new cases of coronavirus for June 16 Georgia 13:17
From now on, Azerbaijan-Turkey ties in field of defense industry will be further developed - President Erdogan Politics 13:16
India: Village builds mosque for 4 Muslim families Other News 13:09
Uzbekneftegaz improves technology infrastructure at Gazli oil and gas production dep’t ICT 13:03
UAE proposes project on creation of environmental innovation in Aral Sea region Uzbekistan 12:59
Applied Materials hiring 200 in Israel Israel 12:58
The streets of Geneva quiet down as city braces for Putin-Biden summit Europe 12:58
Iranian banks issue big loans in services sector Finance 12:57
Reformist candidate withdraws candidacy for presidential election in Iran Politics 12:46
Next court hearing date of Armenians who tortured Azerbaijanis during Karabakh war announced (PHOTO) Politics 12:46
S Jaishankar feels India and Africa must strive together to attend decentralized globalization Other News 12:45
Exports jump 69.35% in May; trade deficit widens Other News 12:44
Shusha Declaration - result of new geopolitical reality in region, analyst says Politics 12:43
85% fall in Covid-19 cases since May peak; micro curbs the key, states told Other News 12:42
All news