Azerbaijan commissions 'Satti' jack-up rig for drilling in Caspian Sea (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

A ceremony of commissioning Kazakhstan’s ‘Satti’ jack-up rig for drilling operations in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea was held at the Marine and Logistics base of Caspian Drilling Company Ltd (CDC) on August 9, Trend reports.

Upgrade of the rig was completed under management of CDC in June 2021, allowing to improve technical characteristics of the rig and thus increasing its competitiveness.

Earlier, KMG Drilling & Services LLP and CDC signed a joint operation agreement, which provides for the joint utilization of the rig for drilling two exploration wells and one optional well on the BP operated Shallow Water Absheron Peninsula structure.

According to the agreement, CDC, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and is one of the world’s leading drilling companies, manages ‘Satti’ jack-up drilling rig.