Gas swap continues under contract between Turkmenistan, Iran and Azerbaijan - Iranian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Currently, within the framework of the agreement on swap supplies signed between Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, 4-4.5 million cubic meters of gas per day are imported from Turkmenistan to Iran, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

According to him, gas imports ensure the stability of the gas market in the country.

On November 28, 2021, a tripartite contract on the swapping of 1.5-2 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan through Iran per year was signed between Iran and Azerbaijan in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The implementation of the contract began on January 1, 2022.