Azerbaijan reveals gas export figures to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Azerbaijan has exported 2.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe during the first two months of 2024, the country’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"From January to February of this year, Azerbaijan exported 2.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, 1.4 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, and 0.6 billion cubic meters to Georgia," Shahbazov stated.

He further noted that within this timeframe, 0.8 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Türkiye via the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP).

Azerbaijan commenced gas supplies to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020. The initial capacity of the European segment of the corridor, namely the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), stands at 10 billion cubic meters of gas. In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the EU inked a memorandum aimed at doubling the capacity of this infrastructure to 20 billion cubic meters per year by 2027.

