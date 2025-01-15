Azerbaijan, AIIB explore partnership expansion in energy and transport projects (UPGRADE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Azerbaijan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have discussed expanding their partnership in energy and transport projects, said Mikayil Jabbarov, the country's Minister of Economy, Trend reports.

In a post shared on his official X page, Jabbarov noted that the meeting took place with Konstantin Limitovskiy, the Chief Investment Officer at the AIIB.

“We were pleased to meet with Konstantin Limitovskiy, Chief Investment Officer of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Our discussions focused on potential partnerships in infrastructure, energy, and transportation projects, while also highlighting the importance of identifying new avenues for effective cooperation,” the publication reads.

Furthermore, the AIIB was acknowledged for its significant experience in developing investment programs with member countries and for supporting the advancement of infrastructure across various sectors, including energy, transport, urban planning, logistics, telecommunications, environment, and more.

To note, the AIIB operates as a multilateral development institution, strategically positioned to mobilize financial resources aimed at catalyzing infrastructure advancements across Asia and extending its impact globally, with an emphasis on sustainable development paradigms. The financial institution boasts a robust capitalization of $100 billion.