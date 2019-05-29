Azerbaijani currency rates for May 29

29 May 2019 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 and 1.8981 manats respectively for May 29.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for May 29.

Currencies

May 29, 2019

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1 euro

1 EUR

1.8981

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.1779

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0380

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.8175

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.4223

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4629

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1156

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1424

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0734

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.2404

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2459

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2542

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.6103

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2166

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0244

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.1520

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0118

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.0040

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1773

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.6898

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4704

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.2604

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.5860

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0045

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0235

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1123

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.4052

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0886

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0939

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.1011

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.1949

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.0200

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4417

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0263

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2315

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4533

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

1 SDR

2.3456

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.2814

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0539

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1801

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvna

1 UAH

0.0645

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.5561

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.1126

