Prices of 22 foreign currencies increase in Iran

25 July 2019 10:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The prices of 22 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 14 currencies have decreased in Iran, according to the official state exchange rate of the country, Trend reports on July 25 referring to website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,769 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,391

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,635

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,454

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,857

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,265

1 Indian rupee

INR

609

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,950

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,035

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,830

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,375

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,976

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,137

1 South African rand

ZAR

3,026

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,345

1 Russian ruble

RUB

664

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,518

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,275

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,773

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,671

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,384

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,884

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,972

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,109

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

135,935

100 Thai bahts

THB

10,199

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,602

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,769

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,914

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,410

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR 1000

3,005

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

519

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,689

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,205

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 138,043 rials, and the price of $1 is 120,483 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 128,744 rials, and the price of $1 is 114,515 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 120,000 -123,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 138,000 -141,000 rials.

