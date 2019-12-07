Kazakh company gets acquainted with Azerbaijan's mortgage system

7 December 2019 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Within the framework of cooperation between Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) and Kazakhstan Mortgage Company, Kazakh delegation got acquainted with MCGF's work on Dec. 4-5, Trend reports with reference to the press office of MCGF.

The delegation was informed about the Fund's activities, in particular, the new 'online mortgage and credit guarantee' system, as well as the conditions of mortgage lending, principles of work with authorized organizations for mortgage lending and the rules for applying for mortgage loans through the online system.

It was noted that the 'online mortgage and credit guarantee' system was based on the most modern technological platform and was integrated in other new operational systems used by the Fund.

Initiated by Kazakhstan's National Bank in 2000, Kazakhstan Mortgage Company is a financial organization implementing state policy in the area of housing provision via mortgage mechanism.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

