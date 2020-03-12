Iranian currency rates for March 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 12. Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to March 11, 3 currencies were increased and 34 currencies were decreased

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,423 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 12 Iranian rial on March 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,841 54,280 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,890 44,895 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,402 4,425 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,285 4,394 1 Danish krone DKK 6,348 6,372 1 Indian rupee INR 567 568 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,836 137,244 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,458 26,669 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,430 40,162 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,405 5,407 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,492 30,670 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,293 26,396 1 South African rand ZAR 2,558 2,633 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,755 6,834 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 593 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,499 3,520 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,133 27,327 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,992 30,217 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,467 49,551 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,298 2,303 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,237 35,332 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,284 30,345 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,025 6,041 100 Thai baths THB 133,072 133,177 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,877 9,916 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,907 35,187 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 47,423 47,614 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,581 10,603 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,055 15,055 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,898 2,926 1 Afghan afghani AFN 553 553 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,869 18,237 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,439 83,140 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,998 11,975

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 167,890 rials, and the price of $1 is 150,816 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 154,390 rials, and the price of $1 is 132,015 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 147,000-150,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 165,000-168,000 rials.