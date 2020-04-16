Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds extraordinary foreign exchange auction

Finance 16 April 2020 16:06 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds extraordinary foreign exchange auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held an extraordinary foreign exchange auction with the participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), during which Azerbaijani banks acquired $53 million, Trend reports citing CBA.

According to CBA, demand from the banks at the auction decreased by 6.2 percent or by $3.5 million compared to the previous auction, reaching $53 million.

Considering the number of days remaining before the next scheduled auction, as well as with the aim of ensuring uninterrupted currency trading by the banks on weekends, the demand of banks at the auction will be fully provided.

The first foreign exchange auction in a long time was held with the participation of SOFAZ on March 10, 2020, during which Azerbaijani banks acquired 323.2 million manat ($190.1 million).

CBA began to hold foreign exchange auctions through unilateral sale of foreign currency in competitive conditions since mid-January 2017. In March 2020, it was decided to hold extraordinary foreign exchange auctions in connection with the increased demand of the population for foreign currency amid the failed deal OPEC+, which entailed a sharp decline in oil prices.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 16)

