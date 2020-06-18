Iranian currency rates for June 18

Finance 18 June 2020
Iranian currency rates for June 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, eight currencies have increased and 30 have decreased compared to June 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,247 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 18

Iranian rial on June 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,716

53,179

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,239

44,253

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,503

4,538

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,412

4,434

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,338

6,390

1 Indian rupee

INR

552

554

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,541

136,423

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,355

25,449

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,292

39,060

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,956

31,067

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,059

27,297

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,441

2,468

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,133

6,152

1 Russian ruble

RUB

603

606

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,525

3,502

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,846

29,245

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,161

30,241

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,424

49,430

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,253

2,258

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,311

34,461

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,030

30,101

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,934

5,938

100 Thai baths

THB

134,931

135,586

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,815

9,853

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,686

34,826

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,247

47,636

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,374

10,383

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,848

13,713

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,981

2,980

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

543

537

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,566

17,746

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,736

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

84,015

83,786

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,070

4,067

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,977

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 200,127 rials, and the price of $1 is 180,654 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 180,638 rials, and the price of $1 is 158,636 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 179,000-182,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 199,000-202,000 rials.

