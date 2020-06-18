Iranian currency rates for June 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, eight currencies have increased and 30 have decreased compared to June 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,247 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 18 Iranian rial on June 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,716 53,179 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,239 44,253 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,503 4,538 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,412 4,434 1 Danish krone DKK 6,338 6,390 1 Indian rupee INR 552 554 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,541 136,423 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,355 25,449 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,292 39,060 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,956 31,067 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,059 27,297 1 South African rand ZAR 2,441 2,468 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,133 6,152 1 Russian ruble RUB 603 606 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,525 3,502 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,846 29,245 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,161 30,241 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,424 49,430 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,253 2,258 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,311 34,461 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,030 30,101 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,934 5,938 100 Thai baths THB 134,931 135,586 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,815 9,853 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,686 34,826 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,247 47,636 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,374 10,383 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,848 13,713 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,981 2,980 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 537 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,566 17,746 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,736 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,015 83,786 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,070 4,067 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,977 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 200,127 rials, and the price of $1 is 180,654 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 180,638 rials, and the price of $1 is 158,636 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 179,000-182,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 199,000-202,000 rials.