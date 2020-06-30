Minister: National economy's digitalization be supported in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Process of Azerbaijani economy's digitalization should be supported in the country, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said.

The minister made the remark at a press conference, Trend reports from the event on June 30.

According to him, the ministry is considering different directions of the national economy development in the post-pandemic period.

Jabbarov pointed out that implementation of several important projects are underway in the country.

"Thus, for example, the infrastructure in the Alat port [Baku Sea International Trade Port] creates conditions for the transportation of new types of cargo delivered from Central Asia. We believe that the port’s transit potential will expand in the future," he said.

The minister also noted that in the economic sphere, the policy of privatization is being activated.

Negotiations are underway to create funds through internal and external capital, he added.